Rams Earn Skyline Win Over St. Joseph's-Long Island

Farmingdale State - 92, St. Joseph's-Long Island - 83

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Farmingdale State earned a 92-83 win over St. Joseph's-Long Island in a Skyline Conference men's basketball game this evening. FSC improved to 3-2 in Skyline play, while the Golden Eagles fell to 0-5.

With the Rams (7-7) leading 15-13 just over five minutes in, back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) and two free-throws by senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) gave Farmingdale State a 10-point advantage, 23-13.

Still trailing by 10 at 30-20 with 10 minutes to play in the half, SJC-LI (5-8) used a 10-0 run, including eight points from freshman guard Brian Dellecave (Medford, N.Y.), to knot the game at 30-30.

FSC answered with a free-throw by freshman guard Zac Goldstein (Warwick, N.Y.), two layups from freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) and a 3 by senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) to regain the lead, 38-30.

After a free-throw by the Golden Eagles, Kennedy knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to put the Rams in front by 16, 47-31, with 2:56 on the clock.

Each team closed the half with six points as Farmingdale State held a 53-37 advantage at the break. Kennedy recorded 23 first half points as he was a perfect 7-for-7 from behind the arc, while Rams' sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) had eight assists in the first 20 minutes.

The Golden Eagles were down by 15, 56-41, early in the second half and went on an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to just seven.

Still leading by seven at 63-56 with 12:04 left, the Rams used a layup from Miller Jr. and a three-point play by senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) to increase their advantage to 12, 68-56.

St. Joseph's-Long Island responded with seven straight points to close within five at 68-63 with 9:53 remaining, but a pair of free-throws from FSC junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) and a 3-pointer by Powell put the Rams on top by 10.

The Rams held a seven-point edge with 2:30 left before Fraser registered a layup and two free-throws to take an 11-point lead.

Farmingdale State led by at least seven down the stretch as they went on for the 92-83 conference victory.

Kennedy finished with a team-high 23 points, to go along with four rebounds and two assists, while Fraser tallied 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds and three blocks. Powell and Miller Jr. produced 12 points apiece, while Schenkel had 11 points and a block. Senior forward Can Oztimurlenk (Islip, N.Y.) and Senat recorded six and four points, respectively, off the bench in the win.

Senior guard Frank Basile (Islip, N.Y.) led the way for St. Joseph's-Long Island as he tallied 32 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals.

The Rams next travel to travel to Mount Saint Vincent for a conference game on Saturday, January 18th at 1:00 p.m.

