Farmingdale, N.Y. - Due to the forecast of inclement weather tomorrow, the times have changed for Farmingdale State's men's and women's road basketball games.

The men's game at The College of Mount Saint Vincent and the women's game at Manhattanville will both tip-off at noon tomorrow. The games were originally scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

Follow all of the action with live stats and video on www.farmingdalesports.com.

*****