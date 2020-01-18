Strong First Half Leads Mount Saint Vincent Past FSC

Mount Saint Vincent - 87, Farmingdale State - 75

Riverdale, N.Y. - In a Skyline Conference men's basketball game this afternoon, Mount Saint Vincent outscored Farmingdale State 44-22 in the first 20 minutes as they went on for an 87-75 victory. The Rams fell to 7-8 overall and 3-3 in conference play, while the Dolphins improved to 5-9, 2-3.

CMSV led 14-9 just over seven minutes in and scored 10 consecutive points, including a pair of 3's from Kelvin Turner-Harris (Bronx, N.Y.), to go in front by 15.

The Dolphins held a 12-point advantage at 28-16 with 6:53 on the clock before going on a 16-2 run to take a commanding 44-18 lead.

FSC forwards Can Oztimurlenk (Islip, N.Y.) and Tre Riggins (Baldwin, N.Y.) each hit two free-throws prior to the break as they entered halftime down 44-22.

With 15:55 remaining and Farmingdale State down 52-31, Rams' senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) knocked down a pair of free-throws and senior guard Kyle Beeson (South Jamaica, N.Y.) hit a jumper to cut their deficit to 52-35.

FSC closed within 14, 57-43, with 10 minutes left, but Mount Saint Vincent went on a 9-0 run to take a 23-point lead at 66-43.

The Dolphins would maintain a double-digit advantage over the final 8:30 of the contest as they went on for the 87-75 Skyline win.

Riggins led the way for Farmingdale State as he recorded a career-high 11 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) tallied 11 points, three assists and two steals, while Schenkel and senior guard Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) had 10 points apiece. Freshman guard Nick Hurowitz (Mount Sinai, N.Y.) shot 3-for-5 from the field and recorded a career-high seven points off the bench.

Sophomore guard Kalos Evans (Bronx, N.Y.) tallied 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the victory for CMSV.

The Rams next host Mount Saint Mary College for a conference game on Wednesday, January 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

