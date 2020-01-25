Farmingdale State Rallies Back to Defeat Sarah Lawrence in Overtime

Farmingdale State - 83, Sarah Lawrence - 77 (F/OT)

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Down by eight, 65-57, Farmingdale State outscored Sarah Lawrence, 12-4, over the final 3:28 to force overtime knotted at 69-69. In OT, Rams' senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) tallied the first five points as Farmingdale State would go on for an 83-77 Skyline Conference victory. With the win, the FSC men's basketball team improved to 9-8 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Trailing 9-3 early in the contest, FSC senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) knocked down a 3-pointer, before senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) was fouled and hit both free-throws to cut the deficit to one. After a layup from Sarah Lawrence (7-9, 3-4 Skyline) junior forward Enike Anyia (Los Angeles, Calif.), Miller Jr. connected on a 3-pointer to knot the game at 11-11.

With the score tied at 17-17 with 10:42 left in the half, the Gryphons went on a 15-4 run to go in front 32-21.

The Rams trailed 37-26 with three minutes on the clock and closed the half with an 8-2 run, including two baskets from junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.), to close with five at 39-34.

Miller Jr. recorded a team-high eight first half points, while Anyia had 15 for SLC in the first 20 minutes.

With FSC down by eight at 45-37, a 6-0 run, including a pair of layups from freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.), allowed FSC to cut the deficit to two with 14 minutes on the clock.

Sarah Lawrence held a one-point advantage, 56-55, with 7:53 left to play and used a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Omar Jamaleddine (Middle Village, N.Y.) and three consecutive free-throws to go in front by seven.

Following a pair of free-throws from Senat, another 3-pointer gave SLC an eight-point advantage with 3:28 remaining.

On FSC's next two possessions, Senat hit two free-throws and Miller Jr. tallied a layup. After an Anyia layup, Schenkel recorded a 3 and a free-throw before Miller Jr. converted a three-point play to put the Rams ahead 68-67 with 33 seconds left.

The Rams forced three consecutive misses on the Gryphons next possession, before Senat grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 12 seconds remaining. He would hit 1-of-2 at the line before Anyia recorded a layup with four seconds left to tie it at 69-69 and force overtime.

Just 28 seconds into OT, Kennedy knocked down a jumper to give the Rams a 71-69 advantage. Following a miss by Anyia, Kennedy hit a 3 to go up, 74-69.

Sarah Lawrence closed within three at 77-74, with 1:33 remaining, but Farmingdale State responded with two free-throws and a dunk from Powell to take a seven-point lead at 81-74.

The Rams hit two more free-throws down the stretch as they went on for the 83-77 victory.

Miller Jr. finished with a season-high 19 points, to go along with four assists, while Powell registered a career-high 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Schenkel and Senat tallied 13 points apiece and Kennedy produced seven points and four rebounds. Senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) added six points, eight rebounds and two steals in the win.

Anyia led the way for the Gryphons with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds.

FSC next travels to Purchase College for a conference game on Tuesday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m.

