FSC Athletics Winter Update #9

- Powell named Rookie of the Week -

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #9 on Monday, January 27th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball. The New Jersey Athletic Conference released their Track, Field and Rookie Athletes of the Week for men's and women's indoor track.

Men's Basketball Update (9-8, 5-3 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The FSC men's basketball team earned two Skyline wins last week as they defeated Mount Saint Mary, 87-81, and Sarah Lawrence, 83-77, in overtime.

Rams' freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) was named the Skyline Conference Rookie of the Week. Powell averaged 15 points per game after shooting .722 (13-of-18) from the field. He scored 13 points (5-for-6 shooting) and had three assists versus Mount Saint Mary before recording a career-high 17 points (8-for-12 shooting) against Sarah Lawrence.

Senior guard Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) earned a spot on the Player of the Week honor roll after averaging a team-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds per game in the 2-0 week.

Farmingdale State will play a pair of road games this week: Tuesday at Purchase @ 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at Maritime @ 1:00 p.m.

Women's Basketball Update (7-9, 5-7 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The Rams went 1-1 in two home Skyline Conference games last week. FSC fell to Mount Saint Mary, 85-56, but rebounded with a victory over Sarah Lawrence, 76-37.

Junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) was tabbed to the Player of the Week honor roll. She led the way for Farmingdale State with a team-high 18 points per game. Against MSMC, Zaborowska scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and followed with 18 points (7-for-18 shooting) versus Sarah Lawrence.

The Rams will play two conference games this week: Tuesday at Purchase @ 8:00 p.m. and Thursday vs. Merchant Marine @ 6:00 p.m.

Indoor Track Update

The indoor track teams had the week off and return to action on Friday, January 31st for the NYC DIII Invitational at the New Balance Track & Field Center in New York, N.Y.

*****