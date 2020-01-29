Farmingdale State Comes Up Short at Purchase

Purchase - 80, Farmingdale State - 79

Purchase, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's basketball team lost by one point, 80-79, to Skyline Conference opponent Purchase College on Tuesday evening. FSC dropped to 9-9 overall and 5-4 in the conference, while the Panthers improved to 12-5, 7-1.

With the game knotted at 25-25 with 5:49 remaining in the first half, Purchase used three straight baskets to take a six-point advantage. The Rams would quickly answer with a three-point play from junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) and a 3 by senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) to tie the game at 31-31.

The Panthers led 38-36 at the break before Farmingdale State opened the second half with another Schenkel 3-pointer and a jumper from senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) to take a 41-38 advantage.

After Purchase regained the lead, 59-58, with eight minutes left to play, FSC senior guard Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) tallied a 3-pointer to put the Rams up, 61-59.

Over the next minute and a half Panthers' senior guard Elijah Lott (Albany, N.Y.) tallied a 3, a layup and a jumper in a 7-2 run to go in front, 66-63.

Purchase led 69-65 with 4:16 left and scored five straight points to take a nine-point lead.

With 1:02 on the clock and the Panthers ahead 80-74, Rams' freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) knocked down a 3 to cut the deficit to 80-77.

After a Purchase miss, Farmingdale State senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) tallied a layup to close within just one with 19 seconds remaining.

The Rams would foul Panthers' senior guard Maxx Miller (White Plains, N.Y.) who would miss the free-throw on a 1-and-1 attempt as FSC regained possession with six seconds left.

FSC attempted a pair of shots in the final four seconds but were unable to score as Purchase went on for the 80-79 victory.

Schenkel finished with a team-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds, while Senat had a season-high 18 points, including 6-for-6 at the foul line. Powell tallied 13 points and five rebounds and Miller Jr. produced 12 points, five rebounds and two assists off the bench. Platt hit two 3's for six points and sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) totaled five points, six rebounds, four blocks and two assists in the loss.

Lott led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 21 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Farmingdale State next travels to Skyline opponent Maritime on Saturday, February 1st at 1:00 p.m.

