Farmingdale State Falls to Maritime in Skyline Matchup

Maritime - 81, Farmingdale State - 73

Throggs Neck, N.Y. - The FSC men's basketball team traveled to play Skyline opponent Maritime on Saturday afternoon and lost, 81-73.

With the Privateers (9-10, 5-5 Skyline) down 21-19 with 8:40 left in the first half, sophomore guard Mike Regan (Dix Hills, N.Y.) hit a 3-pointer and sophomore forward Griffin McNally (Huntington Station, N.Y.) recorded a layup put Maritime in front, 24-21.

FSC (9-10, 5-5 Skyline) answered with a 10-0 run, including three points apiece from guards Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) and Nick Hurowitz (Mount Sinai, N.Y.), to take a 31-24 advantage.

Over the final 4:31 of the half, the Privateers outscored Farmingdale State, 14-6, as they took a 38-37 lead into the break.

Maritime came out quickly in the second half as they used a 7-2 run to extend their advantage to six at 45-39.

The Privateers maintained a six-point lead at 54-48 with 13 minutes on the clock before Rams' freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) tallied back-to-back baskets to close within just two.

Maritime responded by scoring the game's next 10 points to take their largest lead of the game at 64-52.

The Privateers held a 68-59 advantage with four minutes remaining and went 13-for-16 at the free-throw line to secure the 81-73 conference victory.

Senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) produced a team-high 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for FSC, while senior guards Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y) and Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) recorded 13 points apiece.

Regan and senior guard Brenden McGovern (Seaford, N.Y.) led the way for Maritime as they registered 18 points each in the win.

Farmingdale State next travels to play Manhattanville in a conference game on Wednesday, February 5th at 7:00 p.m.

