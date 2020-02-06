Schenkel Leads FSC to Overtime Win at Manhattanville

Farmingdale State - 82, Manhattanville - 76 (F/OT)

Purchase, N.Y. - Behind a game-high 26 points from senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.), the Farmingdale State men's basketball team outlasted Manhattanville College, 82-76, in overtime on Wednesday evening. With the victory, the Rams improved to 10-10 overall and 6-5 in the Skyline.

With the game tied at 8-8, FSC senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y) and Schenkel hit back-to-back 3-pointers before freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) hit a jumper to go in front, 16-8. After a Valiants (12-8, 7-4 Skyline) basket, Schenkel knocked down another 3 to extend their advantage to nine.

Manhattanville trailed 28-22 with 5:14 left in the first half and hit a pair of layups to close within two.

Schenkel would respond with two 3-pointers at the end of the half to give Farmingdale State a 34-26 advantage at the break.

On FSC's first possession of the second half, Schenkel tallied another 3-pointer to put FSC ahead by 11 at 37-26.

The Rams held a 39-29 lead before an 8-0 run allowed Manhattanville to cut their deficit to just two, 39-37.

With Farmingdale State holding a four-point edge at 60-56 with five minutes on the clock, Valiants' freshman guard Tommy Lotito (Staten Island, N.Y.) knocked down a jumper to make it a two-point game.

After FSC senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) was fouled and hit 1-of-2 at the line, Manhattanville's Khari Taylor (Bronx, N.Y.) tallied a pair of free-throws to close within one, 61-60.

Following a Schenkel layup, the Valiants hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 63-63 with two minutes left.

After trading layups, Farmingdale State hit two free-throws to go in front, 67-65, but Manhattanville responded with a layup with 19 seconds left to knot the game up.

Neither team would attempt a shot in the final seconds as they went into overtime tied, 67-67.

With the score still knotted, 71-71, with two minutes remaining in OT, Rams' sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) recorded a layup and Powell knocked down two free-throws to take a 75-71 lead.

On their next possession, Taylor was fouled and hit both at the line, but FSC would answer with a 3-pointer from senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) to take a 78-73 advantage with 48 seconds on the clock.

Miller Jr. stole the ball just 22 seconds later before being fouled and hitting two free-throws.

Manhattanville was held to just three points in the final 28 seconds as the Rams went on for the 82-76 victory.

Schenkel hit five 3-pointers and pulled down five rebounds to go along with his 26 points, while Powell recorded 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Fraser finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a game-high three blocks and Kennedy tallied 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Todman and Miller Jr. had nine points apiece in the victory.

For Manhattanville, sophomore guard Jake Dunn (Staten Island, N.Y.) hit six 3's and recorded a team-high 21 points.

FSC next travels to play Skyline opponent St. Joseph's-Brooklyn on Saturday, February 8th at 3:00 p.m.

*****