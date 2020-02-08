Rams Pick Up Conference Victory at St. Joseph's-Brooklyn

Farmingdale State - 81, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn - 64

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's basketball team traveled to Skyline opponent St. Joseph's-Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon and picked up an 81-64 victory. With the win, FSC improved to 7-5 in conference play.

After the Rams (11-10) jumped out to a 12-7 advantage, the Bears (8-13, 4-8 Skyline) went on a 6-0 run to take a 13-12 lead.

Farmingdale State responded by scoring the game's next nine points to go in front, 21-13. Following a pair of free-throws from St. Joe's-Brooklyn senior guard Matt McQuillen (Staten Island, N.Y.), FSC senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) hit a 3-pointer to put the Rams on top, 24-15.

FSC held an eight-point advantage, 39-31, at the break before Bears' Sebastien Etheart (Hollis, N.Y.) opened the second half with a layup to cut their deficit to six.

The Rams quickly answered with a Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) 3-pointer, two free-throws from Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) and a De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) layup in a 7-2 run to take an 11-point lead, 46-35.

After each team recorded 19 points apiece over the next 12 minutes, a Powell jumper gave FSC a 67-54 advantage with four minutes left.

Leading 69-58, Powell knocked down a 3-pointer to give Farmingdale State a commanding 14-point lead.

Over the final 2:48, the Rams were 9-for-10 at the foul line as they went on for the 81-64 win.

Kennedy led the way for FSC as he recorded 15 points, three steals and a career-high 10 rebounds. Senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) tallied 16 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Powell had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Miller Jr. produced 12 points and four assists off the bench and senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) added nine points and eight rebounds in the victory.

Sophomore forward Chris Mikos (Freehold, N.J.) registered a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds for St. Joe's-Brooklyn.

FSC next hosts conference opponent Old Westbury on Tuesday, February 11th at 8:00 p.m. for Breast Cancer Awareness and Greek Night.

*****