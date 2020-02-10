FSC Athletics Winter Update #11

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #11 on Monday, February 10th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball. The New Jersey Athletic Conference released their Track, Field and Rookie Athletes of the Week for men's and women's indoor track.

Men's Basketball Update (11-10, 7-5 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

Farmingdale State picked up a pair of conference victories last week as they defeated Manhattanville, 82-76, in overtime and St. Joseph's-Brooklyn, 81-64.

Senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) was named to the Player of the Week Honor Roll after averaging 21 points per game, including 7-for-16 shooting from downtown.

This week, the Rams will play two more Skyline games: Tuesday vs. Old Westbury @ 8:00 p.m. (Breast Cancer Awareness and Greek Night) & Saturday at Yeshiva @ 8:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball Update (8-12, 6-10 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The women's basketball team fell to both Manhattanville (71-47) and St. Joe's-Brooklyn (70-61) last week.

This week, they will host Old Westbury on Tuesday @ 5:30 p.m. on Breast Cancer Awareness and Greek Night before traveling to play Yeshiva (at Baruch College) on Saturday @ 8:00 p.m.

Indoor Track Update

Last week, the Farmingdale State indoor track teams competed at the University at Albany Winter Classic at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex.

The Rams will travel back to Staten Island, N.Y. for the Fastrack National Invitational on Friday, February 14th.

