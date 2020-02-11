Kennedy Breaks 3-Point Record in Victory Over Old Westbury

Farmingdale State - 88, Old Westbury - 70

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Farmingdale State senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) broke the school record for 3-point field goals made in a single game as he knocked down eight and finished with 26 points to lead the men's basketball team past Old Westbury this evening, 88-70. With the win, the Rams improved to 12-10 overall and 8-5 in conference play.

It was Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Farmingdale State as both teams wore think pink t-shirts and helped raise money for a cure. It was also Greek Night as FSC's seven fraternities and sororities were in attendance cheering on the Rams.

Farmingdale State trailed 4-3 just under two minutes in before going on a 10-0 run, including a pair of 3's from Kennedy, to take a nine-point advantage.

Ahead 19-10 with 12:42 on the clock, a flagrant foul allowed senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) to hit two free-throws and a layup to put FSC in front, 23-10.

With the Rams still leading by 13, 33-20, a quick 5-0 run gave Farmingdale State their largest lead of the half at 38-20.

Old Westbury (13-9, 9-4 Skyline) outscored FSC, 9-5, over the final 4:45 of the half as the Rams held a 43-29 lead at the break. Panthers' junior guard Charles Wingate (Baldwin, N.Y.) led all scorers with 16 first-half points. Kennedy had 11 points and four rebounds for Farmingdale State in the first 20 minutes.

After Old Westbury senior guard Pedro Marquez (Harlem, N.Y.) knocked down a 3-pointer and Wingate tallied a layup to open the second half, FSC went on an 18-6 run over the next six minutes to take a commanding 61-40 advantage.

Farmingdale State led 70-50 with 8:25 left to play before the Panthers used an 8-1 run to cut their deficit to 13, 71-58.

Rams' senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) answered with four straight points to put FSC back on top, 75-58, with 6:19 remaining.

With FSC leading 83-62 with 2:20 left, Kennedy knocked down his eighth 3-pointer of the game to break the school record and give the Rams their largest lead of the game at 86-62.

Farmingdale State maintained at least an 18-point lead the rest of the way as they went on for the 88-70 Skyline Conference victory.

Kennedy shot 8-for-11 from behind the arc as he recorded a game-high 26 points, to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Fraser tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, while junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) was 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 at the foul line for 10 points. Senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) and senior guard Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) added nine points apiece in the win.

Old Westbury was led by Wingate, who registered 25 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The FSC men's basketball team next travels to play #21 Yeshiva University in a Skyline Conference game on Saturday, February 15th at 8:30 p.m.

