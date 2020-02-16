21 Yeshiva Defeats Farmingdale State for 22nd Straight Win

#21 Yeshiva - 98, Farmingdale State - 71

New York, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's basketball team traveled to #21 Yeshiva University on Saturday night and fell, 98-71. The Maccabees increased their winning streak to 22 straight games with the victory.

After falling behind 24-13 with 11:33 left in the first half, FSC (12-11, 8-6 Skyline) used a jumper from Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.), a layup by Tre Riggins (Baldwin, N.Y.) and a 3-pointer from Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) to cut their deficit to just four.

Over the next 5:09, Yeshiva (22-1, 14-0 Skyline) went on a 15-4 run to open up a 15-point lead at 39-24.

The Maccabees led by 20, 48-28, at the break and increased their advantage to 64-33 after a 16-5 run over the first four minutes of the second half.

Yeshiva led by as many as 39 in the final 16 minutes as they went on for a 98-71 victory.

Farmingdale State senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while Miller Jr. had 11 points. Riggins tallied 10 points, five rebounds and a career-high three blocks and Senat registered five baskets for 10 points.

Yeshiva was led by sophomore guard Ryan Turell (Los Angeles, Calif.), who produced a game-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

The Rams next will head to St. Joseph's-LI for a Skyline Conference game on Tuesday, February 18th at 7:30 p.m.

