FSC Athletics Winter Update #12

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #12 on Monday, February 17th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball. The New Jersey Athletic Conference released their Track, Field and Rookie Athletes of the Week for men's and women's indoor track.

Women's Basketball Update (9-13, 7-11 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The Rams were 1-1 last week in a pair of Skyline Conference games versus Old Westbury (L 73-59) and Yeshiva (W 78-70).

Senior guard Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) was named to the Honor Roll after averaging 21 points per game, while shooting 12-for-22 (.545) from 3-point range.

This week FSC will play their final two regular season games: Tuesday at St. Joseph's-LI @ 5:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Mount Saint Vincent (Senior Day) @ noon.

Men's Basketball Update (12-11, 8-6 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The men's basketball team earned an 88-70 home victory over Old Westbury before falling 98-71 at #21 Yeshiva in a 1-1 week.

Farmingdale State will close out the regular season this week: Tuesday at St. Joseph's-LI @ 7:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Mount Saint Vincent (Senior Day) @ 2:00 p.m.

Indoor Track Update

The indoor track teams competed at the Fastrack National Invitational held at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. last week.

This week FSC will be off before returning to Ocean Breeze for the NJAC Championships on Monday, February 24th.

*****