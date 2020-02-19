Basile Tallies 28 Points to Lead St. Joe's-LI Past FSC

St. Joseph's-Long Island - 73, Farmingdale State - 67

Patchogue, N.Y. - St. Joseph's-Long Island senior guard Frank Basile (Islip, N.Y.) scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a 73-67 Skyline victory over Farmingdale State on Tuesday evening.

FSC (12-12, 8-7 Skyline) led 24-19 with six minutes remaining in the first half before senior guard Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) hit a 3-pointer and sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) tallied a layup to extend the Rams advantage to 10.

St. Joseph's-Long Island (7-16, 2-13 Skyline) trailed 32-23 and scored nine straight points, including five from Basile, in the final 2:10 of the half to tie the game at 32-32 heading into the break.

The Golden Eagles came out quickly in the second half as they went on a 7-2 run to take a 39-34 lead.

The Rams quickly answered with a Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) free-throw and back-to-back layups to knot the score at 39-39.

SJC-LI led 45-44 before Basile registered two free-throws and a 3-pointer to go in front by six. Farmingdale State responded with three straight 3's to take a 53-50 lead with 9:32 left.

Over the next two minutes, Basile recorded eight consecutive points as the Golden Eagles took a five-point advantage.

With 4:27 on the clock and Farmingdale State down, 62-58, senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) knocked down a 3-pointer to close within just one. SJC-LI answered with two free-throws and another Basile 3-pointer to regain a six-point lead, 67-61.

The Golden Eagles held at least a four-point lead down the stretch as they went on for the 73-67 victory.

Schenkel tallied a team-high 18 points and six rebounds for FSC, while Miller Jr. registered 13 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench. Kennedy tallied 10 points and both Todman and junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) finished with eight points and four rebounds apiece.

Basile shot 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 7-for-9 at the free-throw line en route to his game-high 28 points. Senior forward Jonah Caldwell (Shoreham, N.Y.) finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

The Rams next host Skyline opponent Mount Saint Vincent on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00 p.m. on Senior Day.

