Fraser's Double-Double Leads FSC Past CMSV on Senior Day

Farmingdale State - 91, Mount Saint Vincent - 82

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Farmingdale State senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) tallied career-high's with 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Rams past Mount Saint Vincent, 91-82, on senior day. With the victory, FSC finishes the regular season 9-7 in conference play and has earned the #5 seed heading into the playoffs.

Prior to tip-off, seniors Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.), Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.), Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.), Fraser, Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) and Can Oztimurlenk (Islip, N.Y.) were each honored for senior day.

With the game tied at 7-7 just under three minutes in, the Rams (13-12) used a pair of 3-pointers from Kennedy and layups from both Miller Jr. and Fraser to take a 10-point advantage.

FSC led by nine, 32-23, with 4:58 left in the half and went on a 6-0 run to take a 15-point edge.

The Rams still led by 15, 42-27, with 11 seconds on the clock before another Kennedy 3 gave Farmingdale State a 45-27 advantage heading into the break.

With 16:27 remaining and FSC ahead by 19 at 55-36, a 12-2 run allowed the Rams to take their largest lead of the game, 67-38.

After the Dolphins' (9-16, 6-10 Skyline) cut their deficit to 19 with 8:24 left, FSC's Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) and Fraser used back-to-back layups to regain a 23-point advantage.

Mount Saint Vincent outscored Farmingdale State 27-13 over the final 7:02 as the Rams went on for the 91-82 victory.

Fraser shot 9-for-12 from the field in his 21-point effort and added two assists, two steals and a block in the win. Kennedy shot 7-for-9, including a perfect 6-of-6 from 3-point range, as he recorded 20 points. Miller Jr. registered 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Schenkel and freshman forward Tre Riggins (Baldwin, N.Y.) produced 10 points apiece off the bench.

Mount Saint Vincent was led by senior guard Raquis Harris (Albany, N.Y.), who tallied a game-high 29 points in the loss.

Farmingdale State has earned the #5 seed for the Skyline Conference Men's Basketball Championship and will travel to play #4 Old Westbury in the First Round on Tuesday, February 25th.

