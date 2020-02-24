Men's Basketball Earns #5 Seed for Skyline Playoffs

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The eight-team field is set for the 2020 Skyline Conference Men's Basketball Championship with quarterfinals play set to begin Tuesday night (Feb. 25) at campus sites.

Farmingdale State claimed the #5 seed for the playoffs after finishing the season with a 9-7 record (13-12 overall) in the Skyline Conference. FSC will travel to #4 Old Westbury for the quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 25th at 7:00 p.m. The winner will square off against the winner of #1 Yeshiva / #8 USMMA on Thursday.

The semifinals will be held on Thursday, February 27th and the finals will take place on either Saturday, February 29th or Sunday, March 1st at the site of the highest remaining seed.

2020 Skyline Conference Men's Basketball Championship

Quarterfinals - Tuesday, February 25th



(8) USMMA at (1) Yeshiva, 8 p.m.

(5) Farmingdale State at (4) Old Westbury, 7 p.m.

(6) Sarah Lawrence at (3) Manhattanville, 7 p.m.

(7) Mount Saint Mary at (2) Purchase, 7 p.m.



Semifinals - Thursday, February 27th (games played at higher seeds in each match-up)



USMMA/Yeshiva winner vs. Farmingdale State/Old Westbury winner

Sarah Lawrence/Manhattanville winner vs. Mount Saint Mary/Purchase winner



Final - Saturday, February 29th or Sunday, March 1st



Semifinal winners (at highest-remaining seed), time TBA

