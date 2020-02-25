Rams Defeat Old Westbury; Advance to Skyline Semifinals

#5 Farmingdale State - 82, #4 Old Westbury - 71

Old Westbury, N.Y. - The fifth-seeded Farmingdale State men's basketball team traveled to #4 Old Westbury for the Skyline Conference Quarterfinals this evening and won, 82-71. FSC will next travel to play #1 Yeshiva in the Semifinals on Thursday.

With the score tied at 5-5 only four minutes in, the Rams (14-12) used a De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) layup and three straight 3-pointers from, freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.), senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) and senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) to take a 16-5 advantage.

After the Panthers (15-11) cut their deficit to five, 25-20, with 8:16 left in the first half, Farmingdale State senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) recorded eight straight points to put the Rams ahead by 13.

Over the final seven minutes, Old Westbury outscored FSC, 13-10, as they trailed by 43-33 at the break.

In the first seven minutes of the second half, the Panthers scored the only seven points of the game to close within three at 43-40.

Farmingdale State responded with a 13-3 run, including six points from Schenkel, to regain a 13-point lead, 56-43.

Following a layup by OW senior guard Justin Alleyne-Washington (Mount Vernon, N.Y.), Miller Jr. hit a 3-pointer and senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) tallied a layup to take their largest lead of the game at 61-45.

The Rams led 70-55 with 4:02 left and despite being outscored 16-12 the rest of the way, went on for the 82-71 victory.

Miller Jr. shot 4-for-7 from the field and 8-for-9 at the free-throw line as he scored a team-high 19 points. Schenkel recorded 14 points and six rebounds, while Todman registered a career-high 11 points. Senior guard Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) hit 10-of-12 free-throws as he added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. Powell finished with nine points and Fraser pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds in the win.

Old Westbury was led by senior guard Pedro Marquez's (Harlem, N.Y.) game-high 25 points.

Farmingdale State has advanced to the Semifinals and will travel to play top-seeded Yeshiva University on Thursday, February 27th at 8:00 p.m. In the latest D3hoops.com poll, the Maccabees are ranked #15 in the Nation.

SKYLINE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

*****