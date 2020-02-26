FSC vs. Yeshiva Men's Basketball Semifinals Important Ticketing Information

- Please be sure to arrive early to secure tickets for the game -

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's basketball team will travel to Yeshiva University for the Skyline Conference Semifinals on Thursday, February 27th at 8:00 p.m.

There will be a select number of tickets available for FSC fans. The tickets can only be purchased from a table setup at the entrance to the gymnasium. At 7:55 p.m., the remaining tickets set aside for Farmingdale State fans will be released to anyone looking to see the game. If you do not arrive early, you will not be guaranteed a ticket. Upon entry with your ticket, all Farmingdale State fans will be directed to sit in a section behind the Rams bench.

The price per ticket is $5 for adults and $2 for all others including students with a valid ID.

