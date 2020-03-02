Schenkel Named First Team All-Skyline; Fraser Tabbed Defensive Player of the Year

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference's 12 head men's basketball coaches have cast their votes on the 2019-20 all-conference team. Farmingdale State senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) was named First Team All-Skyline Conference and senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Also, senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) claimed a spot on the All-Sportsmanship Team.

Schenkel led the Rams in scoring (15.7 ppg) and ranked second in 3-point field goal percentage (.416) and free-throw percentage (.824). In the Skyline, Schenkel was third for free-throw percentage, fourth in 3-point FG percentage and seventh in 3's made per game (2.7). He recorded double-digit scoring in 20-of-24 games played this season.

Fraser was the team-leader in rebounding (8.8 rpg) and steals (38) and ranked second in blocks with 34. Fraser's 8.8 rebounds per game are the fourth-best mark in the conference, while he ranked sixth and 12th in blocked shots (1.4/gm.) and steals (1.6/gm.), respectively. His rebounding helped the Rams to a plus-7.2 margin per game, ranking second in the Skyline.

2020 Skyline Conference Men's Basketball All-Conference Team

First Team

Omar Jamaleddine, Sarah Lawrence (So., G/F; Middle Village, N.Y.)

Gabriel Leifer, Yeshiva (Sr., F; Lawrence, N.Y.)

Elijah Lott, Purchase (Sr., G; Albany, N.Y.)

Pedro Marquez, Old Westbury (Sr., G; Harlem, N.Y.)

Hunter Schenkel, Farmingdale State (Sr., F; Sayville, N.Y.)

Ryan Turell, Yeshiva (So., G; Los Angeles, Calif.)

Second Team

Frank Basile, St. Joseph's-Long Island (Sr., G; Islip, N.Y.)

JoJo Cobbs, Manhattanville (Sr., G; Elmsford, N.Y.)

Kendall Francis, Mount Saint Mary (Sr., G; Great Neck, N.Y.)

Simcha Halpert, Yeshiva (Sr., G; Los Angeles, Calif.)

Charles Wingate, Old Westbury (Jr., G; Baldwin, N.Y.)

Player of the Year: Ryan Turell, Yeshiva

Defensive Player of the Year: Jermaine Fraser, Farmingdale State (Sr., F; Valley Stream, N.Y.)

Rookie of the Year: Ofek Reef, Yeshiva (Fr., G; Plano, Texas)

Coach of the Year: Elliot Steinmetz, Yeshiva (sixth season)

All-Sportsmanship Team

Anthony Miller, Jr., Farmingdale State

Cory Madden, Manhattanville

Griffin McNally, Maritime

Jameson Morton, Mount Saint Mary

Vinny Tavella, Mount Saint Vincent

Jordan Johnson-Rader, Old Westbury

Jorge Perdomo, Purchase

Kavan Meiner, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn

Jonah Caldwell, St. Joseph's-Long Island

Enike Anyia, Sarah Lawrence

Michael Bell, USMMA

Daniel Katz, Yeshiva

