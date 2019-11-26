Men's Lacrosse Spreading Holiday Cheer at Suffolk AHRC on Dec. 17th

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's lacrosse team and coaching staff, as well as coaches and players from 91 Lacrosse and the staff of Dynamic Sports Marketing, will be making their annual visit to the children at the Saul and Elaine Seiff Educare Center in Bohemia, N.Y. on Tuesday, December 17th at 9:30 a.m. This marks the 14th consecutive year that FSC head coach Sean Chamberlain, his players and staff will be spreading holiday cheer to the children at the Suffolk AHRC and the team is inviting all former alumni to join them on the 17th.

The Suffolk AHRC Center features 12 rooms, where the players and coaches will distribute gifts to every child and spend time with the kids as Santa and Mrs. Claus visit each room.

Suffolk AHRC (Association for Habilitation and Residential Care) realizes that it takes more than an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) to help intellectually and physically disabled children reach their full potential. Students served in our Educare Center receive a combination of health and educational services tailored to support their strengths and abilities.

If you are an FSC alum and would like to attend the event, please contact Coach Chamberlain at chambese@farmingdale.edu for more details.

