Farmingdale State Men's Lacrosse Visits Suffolk AHRC Center for the Holidays

Bohemia, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's lacrosse team and coaching staff made their annual visit to the children at the Saul and Elaine Seiff Educare Center in Bohemia, N.Y. on Tuesday, December 17th. This marks the 14th consecutive year that FSC Head Coach Sean Chamberlain, his players and staff brought gifts and spread holiday cheer to the children at the Suffolk AHRC.

The Suffolk AHRC Center features 12 rooms, where every child received a gift and spent a little time with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Suffolk AHRC (Association for Habilitation and Residential Care) realizes that it takes more than an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) to help intellectually and physically disabled children reach their full potential. Students served in our Educare Center receive a combination of health and educational services tailored to support their strengths and abilities.

