FSC Men's Lacrosse to Host Prospect Day on February 8th

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's lacrosse program will be hosting a college Prospect Day on Saturday, February 8th from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Nold Athletic Complex on the campus of Farmingdale State College.

Prospect Day is open to current 9th through 12th graders and will be conducted by Farmingdale State head coach Sean Chamberlain and his staff.

The objective of this clinic is to provide prospective student-athletes an opportunity to train and play amongst collegiate coaches in a college environment.

The schedule of events is as follows:

9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. - Watch FSC Practice

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - On-Field College Style Practice

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. - Athletic Facility Tour and Q&A with Coaching Staff

For additional information and registration options please email FSTATELACROSSE@GMAIL.COM

