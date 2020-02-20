Men's Lacrosse Chosen to Finish Fourth in Preseason Coaches Poll

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference's eight head men's lacrosse coaches have voted in the 2020 outfit of the conference's preseason poll and defending champion SUNY Maritime College was selected to repeat by the narrowest of margins.

Farmingdale State opens the season on Saturday, February 22nd when they welcome non-conference opponent Mitchell College.

Skyline Conference play kicks off on Wednesday, April 1st with a home game against defending champion Maritime at 4:00 p.m.

The four-team 2020 Skyline Conference Men's Lacrosse Championship gets underway at campus sites on Wednesday, April 29, with semifinals action. The championship final is set for Saturday, May 2, with the Skyline winner receiving automatic qualification to the following week's 2020 NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship.

Last year, the Rams fell to Merchant Marine in the Skyline Conference Semifinals.

2020 Men's Lacrosse Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Maritime (14-3, 6-0 Skyline), 45 (5 first-place votes)

2. USMMA (11-5, 5-1), 44 (2)

3. Manhattanville (7-8, 2-5 MAC Freedom), 31 (1)

4. Farmingdale State (11-6, 4-2), 30

5. Mount Saint Mary (5-11, 2-4), 29

6. St. Joseph's-Long Island (6-9, 3-3), 25

7. Purchase (6-7, 1-5), 11

8. Mount Saint Vincent (2-13, 0-6), 9

COMPLETE SKYLINE CONFERENCE RELEASE

*****