1st Annual Ram Lacrosse Challenge Set for Saturday, March 14th

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State Athletics Department is proud to announce the 1st Annual Ram Lacrosse Challenge, which will take place on Saturday, March 14th.

The Ram Lacrosse Challenge features the first-ever Division I contest on the FSC campus, featuring the University of Massachusetts and the University of Utah, followed by a key Division III battle between Farmingdale State and Misericordia University.

Spectator Information

UMass vs. Utah will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Farmingdale State and Misericordia slated to start at 4:00 p.m. Admission is $10 at the gate (cash only) with those five years and younger free of charge. Parking is also free for all guests. In addition, a concession and merchandise area will be available at the entrance of the field.

