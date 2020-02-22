Behlen Tallies 10 Points in Season-Opening Victory Over Mitchell

Farmingdale State - 20, Mitchell - 3

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Freshman attack Blake Behlen (Commack, N.Y.) recorded three goals and seven assists to lead the Farmingdale State men's lacrosse team to a 20-3 season-opening victory over Mitchell College this afternoon in Farmingdale, N.Y.

FSC (1-0) opened the scoring just 2:20 in as sophomore attack Jake Wandle (Rocky Point, N.Y.) scored off the feed from freshman attack Rob Varello (Smithtown, N.Y.). After Varello set up sophomore midfielder Casey Romano (Yaphank, N.Y.) for a goal, Mitchell's (0-1) Jade Shields (Hempstead, N.Y.) responded with an unassisted score to make it a 2-1 game.

With 6:55 left in the first quarter, Behlen tallied his first assist on a man-up goal by Matt Sullivan (Stony Brook, N.Y.) to put the Rams ahead 3-1. Behlen added a goal from Romano just 3:50 later as Farmingdale State took a 4-1 advantage into the second.

In the second quarter, FSC used goals from midfielders Joe Watson (Brentwood, N.Y.), Hunter Lyons (East Islip, N.Y.), Varello and Peter Engelken (Holtsville, N.Y.) to go up 8-1.

Following a Shields score, the Rams closed the half with five straight goals as they led 13-2 at the break.

In the third, Behlen assisted another Varello goal before scoring two of his own to put Farmingdale State in front, 16-2.

FSC added goals from Engelken and sophomore midfielder Chris LaRocca (Levittown, N.Y.) to take an 18-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams outscored the Mariners, 2-1, in the fourth as they went on for the 20-3 non-conference victory.

With his 10-point outing, Behlen now ranks second all-time at FSC for both points and assists in a single game. Romano finished with a career-high two goals and five assists, while Varello tallied a game-high four goals for the Rams. Wandle notched three goals and an assist and Engelken produced two goals and an assist for three points. Sullivan added one goal and two assists, while Watson recorded a pair of goals. Sophomore defender Michael Delligatti (East Rockaway, N.Y.) picked up a team-high seven ground balls and caused two turnovers in the victory.

For Mitchell, Shields recorded all three goals and attempted a game-high 14 shots.

The Rams are right back at it tomorrow, Sunday, February 23rd as they host non-conference opponent FDU-Florham at 1:00 p.m.

