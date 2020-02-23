Wandle, Behlen Lead Rams Past FDU-Florham

Farmingdale State - 15, FDU-Florham - 11

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Farmingdale State attack Jake Wandle (Rocky Point, N.Y.) (5g, 2a) and Blake Behlen (Commack, N.Y.) (1g, 5a) combined for 13 points in Farmingdale State's 15-11 non-conference win over FDU-Florham this afternoon. With the win, the Rams improved to 2-0, while the Devils dropped to 0-3.

After the Rams jumped out to a 2-1 advantage with 1:07 left to play in the first quarter, FDU-Florham knotted the game at 2-2 on a goal by freshman midfielder Michael Stewart (Narbeth, Penn.). Just 18 seconds later, the Devils broke the tie with an unassisted goal by senior attack John Guido (Eastchester, N.Y.).

The Rams came out quickly in the second quarter as they recorded four consecutive goals, including two from Wandle, to go in front, 6-3.

FDU-Florham sophomore attack Zane Johnston (Ridley, Penn.) scored the only two goals the remainder of the half as FSC held a slight 6-5 advantage heading into the break.

Just 3:30 into the third quarter, Farmingdale State used back-to-back goals from sophomore midfielder Peter Engelken (Holtsville, N.Y.) and sophomore midfielder Casey Romano (Yaphank, N.Y.) to take a three-goal lead.

Following a Devils man-up score, Behlen set up Wandle for a goal before freshman midfielder Hunter Lyons (East Islip, N.Y.) netted the pass from freshman attack Rob Varello (Smithtown, N.Y.) to go up, 10-6.

The Rams held an 11-7 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter and used a John McMahon (West Babylon, N.Y.) goal, from Wandle, just 39 seconds in to take a five-score lead at 12-7.

After each team scored a goal over the next 3:43, FDU-Florham tallied back-to-back scores to cut their deficit to just three, 13-10, with 7:39 remaining.

Just 15 seconds later, sophomore midfielder Jared Miglorie (Rutland, VT) won the faceoff as Engelken grabbed the ball and scored an unassisted goal.

Each team recorded one goal down the stretch as FSC went on for the 15-11 victory.

Wandle notched career-highs with his five goals, seven points and 10 shots to go along with two assists. Behlen produced a game-high five assists, while Engelken finished with three goals and two caused turnovers. Varello and McMahon registered two goals and an assist each and Lyons added one goal and one assist in the win.

Johnston led the way for FDU-Florham as he notched three goals and three assists for six points.

FSC goaltenders Kevin Loonie (Lynbrook, N.Y.) (2-0) and Will DeCamp (Bay Shore, N.Y.) split time in net and registered nine and eight saves, respectively.

Farmingdale State next travels to Centenary College for a non-conference game on Wednesday, February 26th at 4:00 p.m.

*****