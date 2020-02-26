Behlen Named to USILA/Warrior and New Balance Team of the Week

Louisville, KY - The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association released its 2020 Division III Warrior and New Balance Team of the Week accolades on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Ten players earned recognition from the organization as they each posted exceptional performances in their programs games this past week.

Farmingdale State freshman attack Blake Behlen (Commack, N.Y.) earned a spot on the National Team of the Week. He led the Rams in assists (12) and points (16) in a 2-0 week with wins over Mitchell and FDU-Florham in his first collegiate games. His seven assists and 10 points against Mitchell both rank second all-time in a game at FSC. He added one goal and a game-high five assists versus FDU-Florham.

2020 USILA / Warrior and New Balance Team of the Week – Division III

Alex Brendes, Fr. Attack, Christopher Newport

TJ Ellis, Sr. Goalie, Salisbury

Adam Race, Sr. LSM, University of New England

Jason Sarro, Sr. Attack, Roanoke

Joe Post, Jr. Midfield, St. John Fisher

Jack Dobrzynski, Jr. Midfield, UMass Boston

Blake Behlen, Fr. Attack, Farmingdale State

Erik Anderson, Sr. Attack, Stockton University

Ethan Grossman, Jr. Attack, Muhlenberg

Will Hubbs, Fr. Attack, Centre

COMPLETE UNITED STATES INTERCOLLEGIATE LACROSSE ASSOCIATION RELEASE

*****