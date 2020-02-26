Behlen Named to USILA/Warrior and New Balance Team of the Week

Louisville, KY - The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association released its 2020 Division III Warrior and New Balance Team of the Week accolades on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Ten players earned recognition from the organization as they each posted exceptional performances in their programs games this past week.
Farmingdale State freshman attack Blake Behlen (Commack, N.Y.) earned a spot on the National Team of the Week. He led the Rams in assists (12) and points (16) in a 2-0 week with wins over Mitchell and FDU-Florham in his first collegiate games. His seven assists and 10 points against Mitchell both rank second all-time in a game at FSC. He added one goal and a game-high five assists versus FDU-Florham.
2020 USILA / Warrior and New Balance Team of the Week – Division III
Alex Brendes, Fr. Attack, Christopher Newport
TJ Ellis, Sr. Goalie, Salisbury
Adam Race, Sr. LSM, University of New England
Jason Sarro, Sr. Attack, Roanoke
Joe Post, Jr. Midfield, St. John Fisher
Jack Dobrzynski, Jr. Midfield, UMass Boston
Blake Behlen, Fr. Attack, Farmingdale State
Erik Anderson, Sr. Attack, Stockton University
Ethan Grossman, Jr. Attack, Muhlenberg
Will Hubbs, Fr. Attack, Centre
COMPLETE UNITED STATES INTERCOLLEGIATE LACROSSE ASSOCIATION RELEASE
*****