FSC Cruises Past Centenary College in Non-Conference Game

Farmingdale State - 22, Centenary - 2

Hackettstown, N.J. - The FSC men's lacrosse team cruised to a 22-2 non-conference win at Centenary College on Wednesday afternoon. The Rams improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Cyclones fell to 0-2.

In a first half where FSC outscored Centenary 14-1, freshman attack Rob Varello (Smithtown, N.Y.) (5g, 2a), sophomore attack Jake Wandle (Rocky Point, N.Y.) (3g, 2a) and freshman attack Blake Behlen (Commack, N.Y.) (5g, 3a) combined for 13 goals and seven assists.

In the third quarter, senior midfielders Joe Watson (Brentwood, N.Y.) and John McMahon (West Babylon, N.Y.) tallied goals before sophomore midfielder Peter Engelken (Holtsville, N.Y.) recorded a man-up goal from Hunter Lyons (East Islip, N.Y.) to put the Rams on top, 17-2.

Farmingdale State led 20-2 with 10 minutes left to play and used a back-to-back man-down goals from junior midfielder John Feiner (Farmingdale, N.Y.) and sophomore defenseman Tyler Barnes (Selden, N.Y.) to cap off the 22-2 victory.

Behlen and Varello led the way for the Rams with five goals apiece, while Wandle finished with three goals. Watson and Engelken produced two goals and one assist each and Lyons notched four points on one goal and three assists.

The Rams next host Sage for a non-conference game on Saturday, February 29th at 3:30 p.m.

