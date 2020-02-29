Rams Improve to 4-0 With Home Win Over Sage

Farmingdale State - 14, Sage - 4

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's lacrosse team hosted non-conference opponent Sage this afternoon and earned a 14-4 victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.

FSC came out quickly as freshman attack Blake Behlen (Commack, N.Y.) set up sophomore attack Jake Wandle (Rocky Point, N.Y.) for a goal just 1:49 into the game.

Sage (0-3) responded with a pair of goals, while holding the Rams scoreless the rest of the quarter as they took a 2-1 lead.

With 11:15 remaining in the second, Farmingdale State senior midfielder John McMahon (West Babylon, N.Y.) recorded an unassisted goal to knot the game at 2-2.

Just 3:55 later, Wandle recorded his second goal, from Matt Sullivan (Stony Brook, N.Y.), to go up 3-2.

Each team produced one goal in the final 3:11 of the half as the Rams held a 4-3 advantage at the break.

Just over five minutes into the third quarter, three consecutive FSC penalties allowed the Gators to tally a man-up goal and tie the score at 4-4.

Over the final 9:09 of the quarter, Behlen and Varello tallied two goals apiece to give Farmingdale State an 8-4 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Behlen set up both Wandle and freshman midfielder Hunter Lyons (East Islip, N.Y.) for goals to put the Rams ahead by six, 10-4, with 8:19 on the clock.

Farmingdale State did not allow another goal as Wandle, Varello, Lyons and senior midfielder Joe Watson (Brentwood, N.Y.) all scored in the final 6:29 in the 14-4 win.

Wandle finished with a game-high four goals, to go along with three assists, for seven points. Behlen tallied seven points on three goals and four assists, while also picking up six ground balls and causing three turnovers. Freshman attack Rob Varello (Smithtown, N.Y.) recorded a trio of goals and Lyons scored twice. Sophomore midfielder Jared Miglorie (Rutland, Vt.) finished with a game-high seven ground balls and was 12-for-15 on faceoffs and junior defenseman Jack Livingston (Farmingdale, N.Y.) produced a career-high five caused turnovers in the victory.

Farmingdale State next hosts non-conference opponent New Paltz on Wednesday, March 4th at 7:00 p.m.

*****