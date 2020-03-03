FSC Athletics Spring Update #2

- Behlen and Piciullo earn Rookie of the Week honors -

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the spring weekly report #2 on Monday, March 2nd, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics.

Men's Lacrosse Update (4-0, 0-0 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The men's lacrosse team improved to 4-0 with wins over Centenary (22-2) and Sage (14-4) in a pair of non-conference game last week.

Freshman attack Blake Behlen (Commack, N.Y.) was named Skyline Conference Rookie of the Week. He scored five goals and had three assists versus Centenary and followed with three goals and four assists against Sage. Behlen finished the week with a team-high 15 points. Last week, he was named both Skyline Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.

Sophomore attack Jake Wandle (Rocky Point, N.Y.) claimed a spot on the Honor Roll after registering 12 points on seven goals and five assists.

This week the Rams will play a pair of home games: SUNY New Paltz on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. and Hartwick on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Women's Lacrosse Update (0-2, 0-0 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

In their only game last week, FSC fell 18-8 to SUNY Oneonta.

Freshman attack Emily Piciullo (West Islip, N.Y.) earned Rookie of the Week honors after scoring a game-high five goals versus SUNY Oneonta.

This week Farmingdale State is slated to play two games: Wednesday vs. Scranton at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday @ Eastern Connecticut at 1:00 p.m.

Indoor Track Update

This week the indoor track teams will compete at the Atlantic Regional's held at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. on Friday and Saturday.

Baseball Update (0-0, 0-0 Skyline)

The Rams open the 2020 season this weekend when they host Keene State (DH) on Saturday at noon and Plattsburgh State (DH) on Sunday at noon.

Softball Update (0-0, 0-0 Skyline)

FSC will begin their 2020 season at The Spring Games in Florida on Sunday, March 15th. The Rams will play Manchester at 10:30 a.m. and Rutgers-Camden at 12:45 p.m.

Men's Tennis Update (0-2, 0-0 Skyline)

The Farmingdale State men's tennis team will open their spring season on Tuesday, March 24th with a home match against Staten Island at 4:30 p.m.

*****