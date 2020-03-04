Farmingdale State Rolls in Win Over New Paltz

Farmingdale State - 16, New Paltz -3

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's lacrosse team hosted SUNY New Paltz in a non-conference game tonight and cruised to a 16-3 victory. FSC improved to 5-0 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 1-1.

With 10:43 remaining in the first quarter, the Rams opened the scoring as sophomore midfielder Peter Engelken (Holtsville, N.Y.) recorded an unassisted goal.

Just 33 seconds later, Farmingdale State freshman attack Blake Behlen (Commack, N.Y.) scored to put FSC on top, 2-0.

The Rams added a goal by sophomore attack Jake Wandle (Rocky Point, N.Y.), from Behlen, as they took a 3-0 advantage into the second.

Early in the second quarter, Wandle set up sophomore midfielder Casey Romano (Yaphank, N.Y.) for a goal before senior midfielder Joe Watson (Brentwood, N.Y.) recorded an unassisted score to give Farmingdale State a commanding five-goal lead.

Over the final 2:52 of the half, Wandle and Engelken each tallied a goal as the Rams held a 7-0 advantage at the break.

After New Paltz tallied the first goal of the second half to cut their deficit to six, Wandle assisted a goal by junior midfielder John Feiner (Farmingdale, N.Y.) before Behlen set up freshman attack Rob Varello (Smithtown, N.Y.) for a goal to put FSC ahead, 9-1.

The Rams led 11-2 after three quarters and outscored the Hawks 5-1 in the fourth as they went on for the 16-3 non-conference victory.

Engelken led the way with a game-high four goals, while Wandle finished with four points on two goals and two assists. Watson produced three goals, Behlen recorded two goals, two assists and seven ground balls and both Romano and freshman midfielder Hunter Lyons (East Islip, N.Y.) had one goal and one assist apiece in the win.

FSC sophomore midfielder Jared Miglorie (Rutland, Vt.) won 15-of-18 faceoffs, while defenders Nick Bucholz (Holbrook, N.Y.) and Jack Livingston (Farmingdale, N.Y.) notched three caused turnovers each.

Farmingdale State next will play host to non-conference opponent Hartwick on Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 p.m.

*****