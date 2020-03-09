FSC Athletics Spring Update #3

- McMahon named Defensive Player of the Week, Behlen tabbed Rookie of the Week & Marino named Pitcher of the Week -

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the spring weekly report #3 on Monday, March 9th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics.

Men's Lacrosse Update (6-0, 0-0 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The men's lacrosse team improved to 6-0 on the year after wins over both New Paltz (16-3) and Hartwick (20-10) last week.

Senior midfielder John McMahon (West Babylon, N.Y.) was named Skyline Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He picked up a team-leading 18 ground balls and was 6-for-8 on faceoffs in a 2-0 week. Midweek against New Paltz, he had four ground balls and added a game-best 14 ground balls, two caused turnovers and his faceoff stats for the week on the weekend versus Hartwick.

Freshman attack Blake Behlen (Commack, N.Y.) earned Skyline Conference Rookie of the Week honors. This was his third-consecutive weekly accolade. Behlen recorded 12 points (7g, 5a), while picking up eight ground balls over the Rams' two victories. He scored five goals and had three assists against Hartwick.

This week the Rams will host Misericordia on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Prior to FSC's game, the College will be hosting the 1st Annual Ram Lacrosse Challenge featuring #17 UMass and Utah at 1:00 p.m.

Women's Lacrosse Update (1-3, 0-0 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The Rams were 1-1 last week with a loss to Scranton (20-10) and a victory over Eastern Connecticut (19-9).

The women's lacrosse team will play one game this week: Thursday vs. New Paltz @ 1:00 p.m.

Baseball Update (3-1, 0-0 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

FSC opened the season with a 3-1 record this past weekend. The Rams swept Keene State and split with Plattsburgh State in a pair of home non-conference doubleheaders.

Senior Joe Marino (Islip Terrace, N.Y.) was named Skyline Conference Pitcher of the Week. He earned the victory over Keene State with five shutout innings pitched, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

This week the baseball team will host William Paterson on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Indoor Track Update

At the Atlantic Regionals held at the Golisano Training Facility in Rochester, N.Y., senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) led the way for the Rams with a second place finish in the 60m dash.

This week freshman Asiel King (Uniondale, N.Y.) will compete at the NCAA Division III Championships held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th.

Softball Update (0-0, 0-0 Skyline)

FSC will begin their 2020 season at The Spring Games in Florida on Sunday, March 15th. The Rams will play Manchester at 10:30 a.m. and Rutgers-Camden at 12:45 p.m.

Men's Tennis Update (0-2, 0-0 Skyline)

The Farmingdale State men's tennis team will open their spring season on Tuesday, March 24th with a home match against Staten Island at 4:30 p.m.

