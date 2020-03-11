Important Update on the Ram Lacrosse Challenge at Farmingdale State

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The following changes have been made for the Ram Lacrosse Challenge scheduled for Saturday, March 14th on the campus of Farmingdale State:

The Division I game featuring #12 UMass against Utah has been cancelled and will now be played as a home game on the campus of UMass at 3:00 p.m. You can find more information including live stats and video links at https://umassathletics.com/sports/mens-lacrosse.

The Farmingdale State home game vs. Misericordia, which was originally scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, will now start at 2:00 p.m. without spectators.

You can follow FSC's game against the Cougars with Live Stats and Live Video.

