Haggerty Named Honorable Mention USILA / Dynamic Preseason All-American

Louisville, KY - The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association announced the 2021 USILA / Dynamic Preseason All-American Division III teams today. Farmingdale State senior attack Terrence Haggerty (Centerport, N.Y.) was named Honorable Mention.

Haggerty is entering his first season as a member of the Rams after two-plus years at Cortland. He appeared in 40 games and recorded 151 points on 120 goals and 31 assists and is ranked 13th all-time in career goals and 28th in career points at Cortland.

Haggerty received Honorable Mention All-American honors twice while a member of the Red Dragons. He was also named All-East Region and First Team All-SUNYAC in his two full seasons at Cortland.

Farmingdale State kicks off the 2021 season on Friday, March 19th at Purchase.

Complete 2021 USILA / Dynamic Preseason All-American Division III Teams

*****