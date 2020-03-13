Skyline Cancels Spring 2020 Conference Competitions and Championships

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference Presidents Council, in consultation with the Directors of Athletics, has voted to cancel the spring 2020 Skyline Conference regular season and championships.



In doing so, the presidents recognize the disappointment of all of the student-athletes affected, but believe that safety and good health are of the utmost importance.



"I do not believe that anyone involved in this very difficult and unprecedented situation truly wants to prevent student-athletes from doing what they love," said conference commissioner Linda Bruno, "but the much larger issue of what is in the best overall interest for all on our campuses is of the utmost importance.



"I know how much competing in the Skyline Conference regular season and championships means to our student-athletes and coaches, and hope that they eventually understand that this decision was made with the ultimate consideration of their well-being."

*****