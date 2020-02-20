Coaches Select FSC Second in Men's Tennis Preseason Poll

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference's nine head men's tennis coaches have voted on the 2020 edition of the preseason poll and six-time defending champion Yeshiva University has been chosen to finish atop the standings again this spring.

The men's tennis team begins the spring season on Tuesday, March 24th with a home non-conference match against Staten Island at 4:30 p.m.

Skyline Conference play opens on Saturday, March 28th at 1:00 p.m. when the Rams will host Merchant Marine.

The six-team 2020 Skyline Conference Men's Tennis Championship will be contested April 28, 30 and May 2 with first-round, semifinals and championship final rounds, respectively. The victor of the tourney receives the Skyline's automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA Division III Men's Tennis Championship.

FSC lost to Yeshiva in the Skyline Conference Finals last year.

2020 Men's Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Yeshiva (14-7, 7-0 Skyline), 55 (6 first-place votes)

2. Farmingdale State (12-3, 6-1), 48 (1)

3. Manhattanville (10-7, 6-1 MAC Freedom), 44 (1)

4. Purchase (10-3, 5-2), 37

5. USMMA (6-5, 4-3), 35

6. Mount Saint Mary (9-4, 3-4), 27

7. St. Joseph's-Long Island (4-8, 1-6), 21

8. Sarah Lawrence (2-8, 2-5), 11

9. St. Joseph's-Brooklyn (1-11, 0-7), 10

COMPLETE SKYLINE CONFERENCE RELEASE

*****