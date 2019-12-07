King Breaks School Record at Fastrack Season Opener

Staten Island, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's and women's indoor track teams competed at the Fastrack Season Opener at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex on Friday afternoon. In his first collegiate meet, freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) broke the school record and picked up a third place finish in the 60m hurdles. King registered a runner-up time of 8.33 in the preliminaries before placing 3rd of eight in the finals in 8.24, a mark that currently ranks sixth in the Nation.

Along with King, senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) led the men as he placed 13th out of 76 runners in the 60m (7.07) and 14th of 75 in the 200m (22.76).

Junior Eren Cabaci (Lindenhurst, N.Y.) opened the season by taking third in the pole vault with a height of 13' 7.25" (4.15m).

Freshman Connor McKeever (North Babylon, N.Y.) (2:00.11) took 9th of 33 in the 800m, while freshman Erik Allen (Baldwin, N.Y.) (51.29) and sophomore Denzel Green Wright (Central Islip, N.Y.) (52.42) finished 14th and 27th, respectively, in a field of 55 competitors in the 400m.

In the weight throw, freshman Jahvirye Wilks (Farmingdale, N.Y.) earned 12th of 29 with a toss of 41' 7.75" (12.69m), while freshman Michael Faccio (Dix Hills, N.Y.) placed 15th with a distance of 39' 9.75" (12.13m).

The FSC 4x400m relay team of Allen, senior Joseph Motis (Massapequa, N.Y.), Percival and Green Wright finished 11th of 27 in a time of 3:28.14.

For the women, junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) moved to #2 on the FSC All-Time List after placing fourth in the weight throw with a toss of 46' 9" (14.25m).

Freshman Nephar Durand (Huntington Station, N.Y.) notched ninth in the shot put with a throw of 31' 8" (9.65m) and is now ranked 10th all-time.

In the 800m, freshman Hailey Walthers' (Schenectady, N.Y.) time of 2:34.47 earned her a 16th place finish in the event.

The Rams next will travel back to Staten Island, N.Y. for the Wagner College Shootout on Friday, December 13th.

*****