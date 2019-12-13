King Breaks School Record in 60m Hurdles at Wagner College Shootout

Staten Island, N.Y. - Freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) broke his own school record in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.11 at the Wagner College Shootout on Friday afternoon. King edged Division I Monmouth's Tim Jacoutot (Colts Neck, N.J.) by .07 seconds as he placed first of 19 runners and led the FSC indoor track teams at the meet.

King, who now ranks #2 in the Nation for the event, bested his mark of 8.24 in the 60m hurdles that he set last week at the Fastrack Season Opener. In the 60m, senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) finished in 11th place out of 45 competitors in 7.13 and took 18th of 59 with a time of 36.66 in the 300m. Also in the 300m, sophomore Denzel Green Wright (Central Islip, N.Y.) finished 12th (36.23) and freshman Erik Allen (Baldwin, N.Y.) took 15th (36.33). Green Wright moved to #7 all-time at FSC and Allen is now #8 all-time in the 300m.

Freshman Connor McKeever (North Babylon, N.Y.) recorded an 11th place finish in the 600m in 1:27.82, while freshman Sam Iglesias (Greenlawn, N.Y.) completed the mile in 4:55.4 and took 13th.

The 4x400m relay team of Percival, McKeever, Allen and Green Wright finished in fifth with a time of 3:25.82.

In the triple jump, junior Stephen Honoré (Uniondale, N.Y.) (12.65m / 41' 6"), sophomore Michael Viola (Pleasant Valley, N.Y.) (12.02m / 39' 5.25") and sophomore Chris Syrett (East Norwich, N.Y.) (11.62m / 38' 1.5") placed second, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Freshman Marcus Daley's (West Babylon, N.Y.) high jump of 1.90m (6' 2.75") earned him a sixth place finish, while senior Blake Borghard's (Northport, N.Y.) toss of 13.64m (44' 9") in the weight throw registered him an eighth place finish.

For the women, freshman Alycia Haynes (Adams Center, N.Y.) took fifth in the mile and moved to #6 on the FSC All-Time List with a time of 5:38.26.

In the 4x400m relay, senior Nazira Bah-Traore (Wheatley Heights, N.Y.), freshman Teresa Gatti (Smithtown, N.Y.), senior Nicole Ferguson (Shirley, N.Y.), and freshman Celina Schenk (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) are now #8 on the FSC All-Time List (4:28.21).

Junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) took seventh of 23 in the weight throw (14.06m / 46' 1.5"). Freshman Nephar Durand (Huntington Station, N.Y.) is now #9 at FSC in the weight throw (9.73m / 31' 11.25") and improved her #10 mark in the shot put (9.79m / 32' 1.5").

Farmingdale State next will return to Ocean Breeze for the Wagner College Invitational on Friday, January 3rd.

