Rams Compete at Division I Wagner College Invitational

Staten Island, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State indoor track teams competed at the Division I Wagner College Invitational held at Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. on Friday.

Senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) led the way for the men with a fourth place finish in the 60m with a time of 7.04. In the 200m, Percival finished fifth out of 44 competitors in 22.41. He was the top Division III runner in each event.

In the 400m, sophomore Denzel Green Wright (Central Islip, N.Y.) (51.66 & top Division III mark) and freshman Erik Allen (Baldwin, N.Y.) (51.95) recorded second and fifth place finishes, respectively, in the 26-man field. Freshman Connor McKeever (North Babylon, N.Y.), who was the top Division III runner in the 800m, took sixth of 27 in 2:03.13.

Junior Muhammad Daud (Queens, N.Y.) placed fourth in the 60m hurdles in 9.81, while freshman Joseph Stocken VI (Miller Place, N.Y.) finished fifth in 9.95.

Junior Eren Cabaci (Lindenhurst, N.Y.) earned FSC's only victory at the meet with a height of 4.11m (13' 5.75") in the pole vault.

Sophomore Chris Syrett (East Norwich, N.Y.) placed sixth in the high jump (1.75m / 5' 8.75") and seventh in the triple jump (12.01m / 39' 5").

In the weight throw, senior Blake Borghard (Northport, N.Y.) (13.70m / 44' 11.5"), freshman Jahvirye Wilks (Farmingdale, N.Y.) (13.64m / 44' 9") and freshman Michael Faccio (Dix Hills, N.Y.) (13.46m / 44' 2") registered second, third and fourth place finishes, respectively.

For the women, senior Erin Lettieri (West Islip, N.Y.) notched a seventh place finish in the 3000m with a time of 11:56.08 and took ninth of 24 in the mile in 5:53.75. Also in the mile, senior Nicole Ferguson (Shirley, N.Y.) finished one spot behind Lettieri in 10th place in 6:00.17.

In the 400m, freshman Celina Schenk (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) placed eighth (1:07.52) and senior Nazira Bah-Traore (Wheatley Heights, N.Y.) finished in 10th in 1:09.57.

Freshman Nephar Durand (Huntington Station, N.Y.) took eighth of 18 and improved her #10 mark at FSC with a toss of 10.13m (33' 3") in the shot put. Junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) registered a 10th place finish with a throw of 9.67m (31' 8.75") in the shot put and was fourth in the weight throw with a toss of 13.67m (44' 10.25").

The indoor track teams will next travel back to Ocean Breeze for the University at Albany Great Dane Classic on Saturday, January 11th.

