King Named ECAC Metro Rookie of the Month for December

Danbury, Conn. - The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) announced its Men's Track and Field Athletes of the Month for December on Thursday, January 9th and Farmingdale State freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) has been named the Metro Region Rookie of the Month.

King set the school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.24, then immediately broke his own record in his second meet with a time of 8.11. He holds the best time in the ECAC and NJAC in the 60m Hurdles and currently ranks 2nd in the Nation with his time of 8.11.

King and the FSC indoor track teams next return to action on Saturday, January 11th when they travel to the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex for the University at Albany Great Dane Classic.

