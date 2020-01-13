Green Wright Shines at 2020 Great Dane Classic

Staten Island, N.Y. - Sophomore Denzel Green Wright (Central Islip, N.Y.) led the Farmingdale State indoor track teams at the University at Albany Great Dane Classic on Saturday.

In the 200m, Green Wright placed 19th of 74 runners in a personal best time of 22.40. His time now sits at sixth on the FSC All-Time list and ranks first in the NJAC, fourth in the ECAC and 23rd in the NCAA this season. Green Wright also competed in the 400m and placed 21st in a time of 51.71.

Freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) finished 7th of 27 in the 60m hurdles preliminaries in 8.36 to earn his spot in the finals, where he took 7th in 8.29. FSC junior Muhammad Daud (Queens, N.Y.) (9.49), freshman Rodney Jerome (Westbury, N.Y.) (9.51) and freshman Joseph Stocken VI (Miller Place, N.Y.) (9.69) placed 23rd through 25th in the event. King currently holds the second best time in the NCAA this season.

Senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) earned a 20th place finish in the 60m in 7.04, while senior Blake Borghard (Northport, N.Y.) notched 12th in the weight throw with a personal best toss of 47' 5.75" (14.47m).

For the women, junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) tallied 19th in the weight throw (13.88m / 45' 6.5") and freshman Nephar Durand (Huntington Station, N.Y.) registered 26th in the shot put (10.11m / 33' 2").

The indoor track teams next travel back to Staten Island, N.Y. for the NYC Gotham Cup on Friday, January 17th.

*****