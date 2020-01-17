King Leads Rams at NYC Gotham Cup

Staten Island, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State indoor track teams competed in the NYC Gotham Cup held at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. on Friday. Senior Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) led the way for FSC with a runner-up finish in the 60m hurdles.

King, in his only event of the meet, took second in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.27. Senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) (7.01) recorded a 10th place finish out of 73 competitors in the 60m, while senior Blake Borghard (Northport, N.Y.) placed 11th of 39 in the weight throw with a toss of 14.25m (46' 9").

Sophomore Denzel Green Wright (Central Islip, N.Y.) placed 18th of 56 in the 200m in 23.04 and 24th of 85 in the 400m in 51.88.

For the women, junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) notched a ninth place finish out of 42 in the weight throw with a distance of 13.92m (45' 8"). In the 1000m, freshman Tiffany Paruolo (Kings Park, N.Y.) finished 17th with a time 3:34.58.

The indoor track teams next will travel to the New Balance Track & Field Center in New York, N.Y. for the NYC DIII Invitational on Friday, January 31st.

