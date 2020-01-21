FSC Athletics Winter Update #8

- King named NJAC Rookie of the Week -

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #8 on Monday, January 20th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball. The New Jersey Athletic Conference released their Track, Field and Rookie Athletes of the Week for men's and women's indoor track.

Indoor Track Update NJAC Men's Report NJAC Women's Report

The indoor track teams competed at the NYC Gotham Cup at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. last week.

Freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) was named NJAC Rookie of the Week. King picked up his second Rookie of the Week honor after competing at the NYC Gotham Cup. He took second place with a time of 8.27 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles, which is an ECAC qualifying time. He currently owns the second-fastest time in NCAA Division III this season in that event.

The Rams have the week off and return to action on Friday, January 31st for the NYC DIII Invitational at the New Balance Track & Field Center in New York, N.Y.

Men's Basketball Update (7-8, 3-3 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The Rams were 1-1 in a pair of Skyline Conference games last week. FSC earned a 92-83 home victory over St. Joseph's-LI before falling, 87-75, at Mount Saint Vincent.

The men's basketball team will play two home games this week: Wednesday vs. Mount Saint Mary @ 7:00 p.m. and Saturday vs. Sarah Lawrence @ 2:00 p.m.

Women's Basketball Update (6-8, 4-6 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The women's basketball team fell at both Merchant Marine (79-52) and Manhattanville (79-55) last week.

Farmingdale State is slated to play a pair of home games this week: Tuesday vs. Mount Saint Mary @ 7:00 p.m. and Saturday vs. Sarah Lawrence @ noon.

