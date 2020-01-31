Percival Wins 60m at NYC DIII Invitational

New York, N.Y. - Senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) led the FSC indoor track teams on Friday afternoon at the NYC DIII Invitational as he won the 60m dash.

Percival finished first of nine competitors in the 60m with a time of 6.94. Senior Joseph McKeon (Hyde Park, N.Y.) took 17th in the 60m hurdles in 9.00 and now sits in sixth place on the FSC All-Time List.

In the weight throw, senior Blake Borghard (Northport, N.Y.) finished seventh of 29 with a toss of 47' 5.75" (14.47m) and sophomore Chris Syrett (East Norwich, N.Y.) placed eighth in the high jump (1.78m / 5' 10").

For the women, junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) recorded a third place finish in the weight throw (13.88m / 45' 6.5") and improved her #2 ranking on the FSC All-Time List.

Farmingdale State next travels to Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex for the University at Albany Winter Classic on Friday, February 7th.

