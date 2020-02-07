Borghard, Prosper Set Personal Records at UAlbany Winter Classic

Staten Island, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State indoor track teams competed at the University at Albany Winter Classic at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex on Friday afternoon.

Senior Blake Borghard (Northport, N.Y.) placed 15th and set a personal record in the weight throw for the second straight week with a toss of 48' 3.5" (14.72m).

In the 60m, senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) finished 10th of 30 in the preliminaries in 6.98 and sophomore Dydro Prosper (Uniondale, N.Y.) registered a personal best time of 2:04.13 in the 800m.

Junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) led the way for the women as she placed 20th and 39th, respectively, in the weight throw (14.54m / 47' 8.5") and shot put (9.32m / 30' 7").

The Rams next travel back to Staten Island, N.Y. for the Fastrack National Invitational on Friday, February 14th.

*****