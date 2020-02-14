Cabaci Leads Rams at Fastrack National Invitational

Staten Island, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State indoor track teams competed at the Fastrack National Invitational on Friday held at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

For the men, junior Eren Cabaci (Lindenhurst, N.Y.) led the way with a fourth place finish in the pole vault (4.05m / 13' 3.5").

In the 60m hurdles, junior Muhammad Daud (Queens, N.Y.) (9.77) and freshman Joseph Stocken VI (Miller Place, N.Y.) (10.21) recorded 13th and 14th place finishes, respectively.

Senior Blake Borghard's (Northport, N.Y.) toss of 14.82m (48' 7.5") in the weight throw earned him a 14th place finish in the event.

For the women, junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) notched a team-best 11th place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 14.38m (47' 2.25").

In the 60m, junior Danielle Losquadro (Bethpage, N.Y.) (8.62) took 15th, while senior Nicole Ferguson (Shirley, N.Y.) improved her #5 time on the FSC All-Time List in the mile (5:35.00).

Freshman Tiffany Paruolo (Kings Park, N.Y.) improved her #10 time on the FSC All-Time List after finishing the 3000m in 11:52.42.

The Rams next will head back to Ocean Breeze for the NJAC Championships on Monday, February 24th.

