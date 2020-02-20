NJAC Indoor Track & Field Championships Information

- DIRECTIONS TO OCEAN BREEZE -

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's and women's indoor track teams will compete at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Indoor Championships on Monday, February 24th at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. This years event will be hosted by Rutgers-Newark.

Spectator Information

The Championships will begin at 4:00 p.m. Admission is free to all spectators and free parking is available for fans in Father Capondanno Boulevard Parking Lot #4 and Parking Lot #6. There is a concession area available to spectators at Ocean Breeze where cash and credit cards are accepted. No pets are permitted in the meet venue for safety reasons.

Schedule of Field Events

4:00 PM Women's Shot Put (Cage 2)

4:00 PM Men's Shot Put (Cage 1)



After both Shot Puts Women's Weight Throw – Flight 1 (Cage 2)

Women's Weight Throw – Flight 2 (Cage 1)

After Women's Weight Throw Men's Weight Throw – All Flights (Cage 1)

4:00 PM Women's Long Jump

Followed by Women's Triple Jump



4:00 PM Men's Long Jump

Followed by Men's Triple Jump

4:30 PM Women's Pole Vault

Followed by Men's Pole Vault

40 Minutes After Men's 60m Women's High Jump & Men's High Jump

Schedule of Track Events

(meet can run up to 15 minutes ahead of schedule)



4:00 PM Women's 60 Meter Hurdle Trials

4:05 PM Men's 60 Meter Hurdle Trials

4:10 PM Women's 60 Meter Dash Trials

4:15 PM Men's 60 Meter Dash Trials

4:20 PM Women's 5,000 Meters Final

4:43 PM Men's 5,000 Meters Final

5:01 PM Women's 4x200 Meter Relay Final

5:08 PM Men's 4x200 Meter Relay Final

5:15 PM Women's Distance Medley Relay Final

5:33 PM Men's Distance Medley Relay Final

5:50 PM Men's 60 Meter Hurdle Final

5:55 PM Women's 60 Meter Hurdle Final

6:05 PM Women's 60 Meter Dash Final

6:10 PM Men's 60 Meter Dash Final

6:15 PM Women's Mile Final

6:25 PM Men's Mile Final

6:35 PM Women's 400 Meters Final

6:42 PM Men's 400 Meters Final

6:49 PM Women's 500 Meters Final

6:56 PM Men's 500 Meters Final

7:05 PM Women's 800 Meters Final

7:15 PM Men's 800 Meters Final

7:20 PM Women's 200 Meters Final

7:30 PM Men's 200 Meters Final

7:40 PM Women's 3,000 Meters Final

7:55 PM Men's 3,000 Meters Final

8:10 PM Women's 4x800 Meter Relay Final

8:25 PM Men's 4x800 Meter Relay Final

8:40 PM Women's 4x400 Meter Relay Final

8:50 PM Men's 4x400 Meter Relay Final

