NJAC Indoor Track & Field Championships Information

- DIRECTIONS TO OCEAN BREEZE -
Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's and women's indoor track teams will compete at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Indoor Championships on Monday, February 24th at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. This years event will be hosted by Rutgers-Newark.
Spectator Information
The Championships will begin at 4:00 p.m. Admission is free to all spectators and free parking is available for fans in Father Capondanno Boulevard Parking Lot #4 and Parking Lot #6. There is a concession area available to spectators at Ocean Breeze where cash and credit cards are accepted. No pets are permitted in the meet venue for safety reasons.
Schedule of Field Events
4:00 PM Women's Shot Put (Cage 2)
4:00 PM Men's Shot Put (Cage 1)
After both Shot Puts Women's Weight Throw – Flight 1 (Cage 2)
Women's Weight Throw – Flight 2 (Cage 1)
After Women's Weight Throw Men's Weight Throw – All Flights (Cage 1)
4:00 PM Women's Long Jump
Followed by Women's Triple Jump
4:00 PM Men's Long Jump
Followed by Men's Triple Jump
4:30 PM Women's Pole Vault
Followed by Men's Pole Vault
40 Minutes After Men's 60m Women's High Jump & Men's High Jump
Schedule of Track Events
(meet can run up to 15 minutes ahead of schedule)
4:00 PM Women's 60 Meter Hurdle Trials
4:05 PM Men's 60 Meter Hurdle Trials
4:10 PM Women's 60 Meter Dash Trials
4:15 PM Men's 60 Meter Dash Trials
4:20 PM Women's 5,000 Meters Final
4:43 PM Men's 5,000 Meters Final
5:01 PM Women's 4x200 Meter Relay Final
5:08 PM Men's 4x200 Meter Relay Final
5:15 PM Women's Distance Medley Relay Final
5:33 PM Men's Distance Medley Relay Final
5:50 PM Men's 60 Meter Hurdle Final
5:55 PM Women's 60 Meter Hurdle Final
6:05 PM Women's 60 Meter Dash Final
6:10 PM Men's 60 Meter Dash Final
6:15 PM Women's Mile Final
6:25 PM Men's Mile Final
6:35 PM Women's 400 Meters Final
6:42 PM Men's 400 Meters Final
6:49 PM Women's 500 Meters Final
6:56 PM Men's 500 Meters Final
7:05 PM Women's 800 Meters Final
7:15 PM Men's 800 Meters Final
7:20 PM Women's 200 Meters Final
7:30 PM Men's 200 Meters Final
7:40 PM Women's 3,000 Meters Final
7:55 PM Men's 3,000 Meters Final
8:10 PM Women's 4x800 Meter Relay Final
8:25 PM Men's 4x800 Meter Relay Final
8:40 PM Women's 4x400 Meter Relay Final
8:50 PM Men's 4x400 Meter Relay Final
*****