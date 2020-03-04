NJAC Releases Men's Indoor Track & Field All-Conference Teams

Pitman, N.J. - The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) released its men's indoor track & field all-conference teams on Wednesday, March 4th. All NJAC special awards were determined by a vote of the league's head coaches, while the all-conference honors were based on performances at the 2019-20 NJAC Indoor Track & Field Championships which were conducted at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Complex in Staten Island on February 24th.

FSC junior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) was named Honorable Mention after recording a third place finish in the 60m (6.96) at the NJAC Championships.

NJAC Major Award Winners

G. Larry James Most Outstanding Athlete: Jah'mere Beasley, Rowan

Outstanding Track Athlete: Jeremiah Richardson, Rutgers-Newark

Outstanding Field Athlete: Alex White, Penn State-Harrisburg

Rookie of the Year: Cheickna Traore, Ramapo

Coach of the Year: Dustin Dimit, Rowan

