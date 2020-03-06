King, Percival and Magoulas Set to Compete at Atlantic Region Championships

- Directions -

Rochester, N.Y. - Nazareth College will be hosting the 2020 All-Atlantic Region Indoor Track & Field Conference Championships on Friday, March 6th and Saturday, March 7th. The meet will be held at the new Golisano Training Center on the campus of Nazareth College.

Farmingdale State has three athletes competing at this year's regionals.

60m Hurdles - Friday at 4:20pm - Asiel King

60m Dash - Friday at 4:55pm - Justin Percival

Weight Throw - Saturday at 10:30am - Marina Magoulas

Follow along with live results at the link above.

