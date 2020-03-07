Percival Earns Runner-Up Finish at Atlantic Regionals

Rochester, N.Y. - Senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) earned a runner-up finish in the 60m dash at the Atlantic Regionals held at the Golisano Training Facility in Rochester, N.Y.

Percival finished fifth in the preliminaries (7.01) and followed with a time of 6.99 in the finals to finish only .02 seconds behind Julian Pratt of Rowan.

Junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) placed 14th out of 34 competitors in the weight throw with a toss of 14.31m (46' 11.5").

Freshman Asiel King (Uniondale, N.Y.) next will compete at the NCAA Division III Championships held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th.

*****